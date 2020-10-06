Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

