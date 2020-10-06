Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.
Shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.18.
About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund
