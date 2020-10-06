Donu (DONU) Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Donu has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Donu coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Donu has a market capitalization of $83,830.28 and approximately $22.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00610913 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.01567389 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004350 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023589 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Donu

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Donu Coin Trading

Donu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

