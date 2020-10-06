Donu (DONU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,830.28

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded up 46.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Donu coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Donu has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. Donu has a total market capitalization of $83,830.28 and $22.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Donu Profile

DONU is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Donu Coin Trading

Donu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

