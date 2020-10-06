Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

