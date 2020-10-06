Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on November 6th

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock opened at C$51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.23.

Get Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) alerts:

DOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.89.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total value of C$457,129.98. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,990.

About Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.