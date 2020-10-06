Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Cut by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,477 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. 110,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,094. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

