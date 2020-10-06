Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

DIISY traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

