Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) & Hubbell (OTCMKTS:HUBB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diguang International Development and Hubbell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Hubbell 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hubbell has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Hubbell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Diguang International Development and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A Hubbell 9.09% 21.79% 8.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diguang International Development and Hubbell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hubbell $4.59 billion 1.66 $400.90 million $8.12 17.27

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Diguang International Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hubbell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hubbell beats Diguang International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diguang International Development Company Profile

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

