Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0296 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.55 million and $2.24 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00261523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00084368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.01524419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00157407 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.