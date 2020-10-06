Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digital Media Solutions and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omnicom Group 2 2 3 0 2.14

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.82%. Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Omnicom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.95 billion 0.74 $1.34 billion $6.06 8.55

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 6.72% 38.27% 4.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Digital Media Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company has a strategic partnership with GRYT Health to use real-world data to develop solutions that reflect patient values and preferences. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

