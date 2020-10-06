Digital Asset Guarantee Token (DAGT) Price Hits $0.0580 on Major Exchanges

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Iquant and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1.60 million worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00261326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.01525199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00156971 BTC.

About Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,100,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Asset Guarantee Token is www.dagt.io . Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Guarantee Token

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Iquant and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

