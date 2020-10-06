Dice.Finance (DICE) Market Cap Achieves $5,859.17

Dice.Finance (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Dice.Finance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dice.Finance has a total market cap of $5,859.17 and approximately $346.00 worth of Dice.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dice.Finance token can currently be bought for $24.21 or 0.00229217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.33 or 0.04832845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Dice.Finance

Dice.Finance is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Dice.Finance’s total supply is 21,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 242 tokens. Dice.Finance’s official Twitter account is @etheroll . Dice.Finance’s official website is dice.finance

Dice.Finance Token Trading

Dice.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dice.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dice.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dice.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

