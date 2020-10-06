DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.26). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 163%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Compass Point started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,865. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.68.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.