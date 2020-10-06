Diamond Price Tops $0.75 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $2.66 million and $5,709.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4,041.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.01044663 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,532,116 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

