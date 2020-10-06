Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Cap Reaches $5.19 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $4,877.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00028523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.03 or 0.04864108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032346 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

