Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

