Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $89.31 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.