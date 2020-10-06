Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.20.

DSGX stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,307,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 221,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 83,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

