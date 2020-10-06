Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $270,777.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00004823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $5.13 million and $270,777.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,064,671 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

