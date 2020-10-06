Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Tops $435,398.68

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $435,398.68 and $365.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.97 or 0.04837534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

