Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €99.27 ($116.79).

A number of analysts have commented on DHER shares. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

ETR DHER traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €98.28 ($115.62). 288,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a one year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.69.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

