DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0926 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $92,176.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000876 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003814 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000533 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

