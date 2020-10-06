DECENT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $186,740.12 and approximately $10.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005459 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00018292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

