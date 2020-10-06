Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.73.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

PLAY stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after buying an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

