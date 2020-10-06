Datum Achieves Market Cap of $869,894.82 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Datum has a total market cap of $869,894.82 and approximately $58,582.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.03 or 0.04864108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032346 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

