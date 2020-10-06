DATA 1-Day Volume Hits $178,147.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $178,147.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00260069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00082433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.01503260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00156924 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

