Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.79. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,940. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

