Danone SA (EPA:BN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.71 ($80.83).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €55.26 ($65.01). The stock had a trading volume of 800,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.54. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

