Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $220.79

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.79 and last traded at $216.83, with a volume of 28672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

