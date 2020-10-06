CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.40

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.40 and last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 3137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.74.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,022 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,777,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 120.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.