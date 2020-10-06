CryptoPing Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $20,142.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00261211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.01523915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157526 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.