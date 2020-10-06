Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004781 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $31.58 million and $45,619.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.38 or 0.04850207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032323 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.