Cryptocean Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $8,508.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.62 or 0.04844108 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032387 BTC.

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

