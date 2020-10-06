CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Achieves Market Cap of $46,532.15

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 80.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $46,532.15 and $1,361.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 91.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00260069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00082433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.01503260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00156924 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

