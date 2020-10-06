Crown (CRW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,030.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Crown has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $4,030.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,689,427 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, YoBit, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

