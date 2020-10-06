CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

CCI stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.09. 101,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.