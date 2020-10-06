CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Shares of CCI traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.82. 88,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,625. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

