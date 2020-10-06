Critical Survey: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

This table compares Pro-Dex and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07% Venus Concept -100.04% -191.01% -52.28%

This table compares Pro-Dex and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.15 $6.11 million N/A N/A Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.86 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.49

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venus Concept.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67

Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 217.80%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.