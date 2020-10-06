Critical Survey: Canopy Growth (CGC) versus Its Peers

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Canopy Growth to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Canopy Growth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -439.18% -21.30% -15.22% Canopy Growth Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Volatility and Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth’s peers have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canopy Growth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 13 4 1 2.14 Canopy Growth Competitors 135 359 406 14 2.33

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $28.69, indicating a potential upside of 93.30%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 115.36%. Given Canopy Growth’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million -$993.37 million 11.24 Canopy Growth Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.91

Canopy Growth has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Canopy Growth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Canopy Growth peers beat Canopy Growth on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.