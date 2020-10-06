Critical Survey: Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) & DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and Brandt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR 0 5 4 0 2.44 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Brandt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and Brandt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR $3.71 billion 8.65 $1.12 billion $0.68 25.78 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Profitability

This table compares DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR N/A N/A N/A Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR beats Brandt on 4 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data. The company engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, power and gas products, and foreign exchange; operating Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and traded spot and derivative products. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, Börse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides admission of securities to listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment and hedge funds services; global securities financing services; collateral management services; and repos and securities lending services. Further, it develops and sells indices; distributes licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and trades in participant connectivity. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

Brandt Company Profile

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

