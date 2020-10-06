Critical Review: Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) & SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and SAGE Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $18.15 million 17.83 -$60.92 million ($3.35) -3.72 SAGE Therapeutics $6.87 million 455.06 -$680.24 million ($13.38) -4.50

Spero Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SAGE Therapeutics. SAGE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAGE Therapeutics has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of SAGE Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and SAGE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -715.20% -103.39% -78.57% SAGE Therapeutics -6,869.15% -64.54% -57.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spero Therapeutics and SAGE Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 SAGE Therapeutics 0 6 12 0 2.67

Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.29%. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $73.58, indicating a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than SAGE Therapeutics.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats SAGE Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; collaboration agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and sleep disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat various neurological conditions, including essential tremor and epileptiform disorders. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain; and SAGE-689, a novel GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in preclinical stage to treat acute and chronic CNS disorders. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

