Critical Review: Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) & Domtar (OTCMKTS:UFS)

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) and Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Domtar and Hadera Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domtar 3 5 2 0 1.90 Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domtar presently has a consensus price target of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Domtar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Domtar is more favorable than Hadera Paper.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Domtar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Domtar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Domtar and Hadera Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domtar 0.21% 3.54% 1.69% Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Domtar has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domtar and Hadera Paper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domtar $5.22 billion 0.29 $84.00 million $3.00 9.03 Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Domtar has higher revenue and earnings than Hadera Paper.

Summary

Domtar beats Hadera Paper on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also provides commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques for sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company offers papers for thermal and flexible packaging, food and medical packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, label, and other coating and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications that include carrier and treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it provides softwood, fluff, and hardwood Kraft products for various end products. Additionally, the company offers absorbent hygiene products, which comprise adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand; and branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Hadera Paper Company Profile

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

