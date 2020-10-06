Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Price

News articles about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

MMI traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

