Critical Contrast: VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) & Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VirTra and Sigma Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $18.71 million 1.57 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -378.00 Sigma Labs $400,000.00 24.05 -$6.32 million ($5.37) -0.46

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs. VirTra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigma Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VirTra has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66% Sigma Labs -826.84% -296.19% -208.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VirTra and Sigma Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50

VirTra currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Sigma Labs has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than VirTra.

Summary

VirTra beats Sigma Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

