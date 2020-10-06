Critical Contrast: Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and GBT Technologies (NASDAQ:GTCH)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -0.23% GBT Technologies -463.24% N/A -1,199.70%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.14 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GBT Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.65%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats GBT Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. In addition, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

