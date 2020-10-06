Critical Analysis: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) versus Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and Broadway Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 15.64% 9.99% 0.79% Broadway Financial -0.89% -0.34% -0.04%

Risk & Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.23 $14.24 million $1.47 8.59 Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.65 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

