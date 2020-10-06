Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Cut by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,035 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $263,650.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $642,056.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. 29,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 191.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

