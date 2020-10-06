Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.53.

Shares of CPG stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.93.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

