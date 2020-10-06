Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 54,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,364. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 27.88 and a quick ratio of 27.88. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

