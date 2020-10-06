Credit Suisse Group Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after acquiring an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,717,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,822,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.